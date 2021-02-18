West Palm Beach pays tribute to Hank Aaron

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel and other local leaders held a virtual celebration Thursday to honor the life and legacy of Hank Aaron.
The legendary Hall of Fame baseball player, who had deep roots in West Palm Beach, died last month at the age of 86.
Among the people who attended the celebration include:
• Aaron's wife, Billye Aaron
• George Linley, executive director of the Palm Beach County Sports Commission
• Richard Ryles, managing director of the Ryles Firm
• Dan Calloway, coach, player and mentor in West Palm Beach
• Howard Bryant, senior editor of ESPN
• Patrick Franklin, president and CEO of the Urban League
During the event, attendees discussed Aaron's sports legacy and impact on philanthropy and racial justice.
Aaron was part of the Atlanta Braves during the 1960s and 1970s, who had their spring training in West Palm Beach.
The one-time home run king had a lasting impact on the West Palm Beach community, including providing scholarships for local children to access extracurricular arts and sports lessons and help children reach college through his Chasing the Dream Foundation.
