Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves rescuing animals from extreme cold weather in Texas

As the winter weather continues to wreak havoc in Texas, many animals are also struggling to survive in brutal conditions.
Now, a local rescue is gearing up for an emergency mission. Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves will load up trucks with supplies Friday, and prepare to drive into Texas to bring back many dogs and cats stuck in the cold.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue founder and President, Lauree Simmons, said she has received several urgent calls to help the ranch's rescue partners.
"One of the rescues that we help has 300 dogs in a barn and no power, it's run out of propane, no water, and all their water pipes are burst and they have no way to get any because all the roads are iced over and full of snow," Simmons said.
"We've already had about five contact us and tell us what their needs are right now. It's pet food, water, it's blankets, it's a way to keep these animals warm...sweaters, jackets for the dogs," she said.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is asking for your help. If you have extra blankets at home or dog and cat food, you can drop them off at the rescue at 14444 Okeechobee Boulevard in Loxahatchee Groves from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Simmons said cash donations will also pay for gas, supplies, and transportation costs. To make a donation, click here.
"Texas is a big state with a big heart and they need our help right now," Simmons said.
Scripps Only Content 2021