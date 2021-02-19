Big Dog Ranch Rescue to rescue animals from extreme cold weather in Texas

As the winter weather continues to wreak havoc in Texas, many animals are also struggling to survive in brutal conditions.
Now, a South Florida rescue is gearing up for an emergency mission. Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves will load up trucks with supplies Friday and prepare to drive into Texas to bring back many dogs and cats stuck in the cold.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue founder and president, Lauree Simmons, said she has received several urgent calls to help the ranch's rescue partners.
"One of the rescues that we help has 300 dogs in a barn and no power," Simmons said. "It's run out of propane, no water, and all their water pipes are burst and they have no way to get any because all the roads are iced over and full of snow."
She said the needs include pet food, water, blankets, and sweaters and jackets for the dogs.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is asking for the public's help. Anyone with extra blankets or dog and cat food at home can drop them off at the rescue at 14444 Okeechobee Blvd. in Loxahatchee Groves from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Simmons said cash donations will also pay for gas, supplies and transportation costs. To make a donation, click here.
"Texas is a big state with a big heart and they need our help right now," Simmons said.
