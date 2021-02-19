Boca Raton woman accused of threatening to kill FBI agents

Federal prosecutors said Friday a 59-year-old Boca Raton woman faces charges after she threatening to kill FBI agents.
Authorities said they received an online tip Jan. 16 that Suzanne Kaye posted information on her Facebook page that she was present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Agents then contacted Kaye by phone Jan. 28 and informed her that the FBI was interested in interviewing her about traveling to Washington, D.C.
Kaye asked the agents if they had proof that she traveled to Washington D.C., the affidavit states.
Prosecutors said she denied traveling to Washington but claimed she was aware of individuals who did travel there. The FBI said she agreed to speak with the FBI and gave them her address.
Then on Jan. 31, Kaye is accused of posting a video on her Facebook page titled "ANGRY Patriot Hippie" captioned, "F--- the FBI!!"
In the video, federal investigators said Kaye announced she received a telephone call from the FBI asking about her travel to Washington D.C.
Kaye stated in the video she would not talk to the FBI without counsel and would exercise her "second amendment right to shoot your f------ ass if you come here," according to federal prosecutors with the Southern District of Florida.
On that same day, they said Kaye also posted the same video to her Instagram and TikTok accounts, the affidavit states.
Kaye had an initial appearance this week before a federal magistrate judge in West Palm Beach where she was arrested.
A bond hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.
The FBI division in West Palm Beach is handling the investigation.
