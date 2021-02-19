Coronavirus pandemic delaying hurricane windows manufacturing

The coronavirus pandemic could be causing delays in hurricane windows manufacturing.
The company Lifetime Exteriors in Lake Worth normally receive hurricane windows ready to go be installed within 4 to 6 weeks after customers orders them. But this year, homeowners wanting to upgrade, it may take a little longer.
"Right now, it's going to be four to five months. It's shocking," said Steve Mears, the owner.
Mears said the backlogs could be due to pandemic restrictions at the factories.
“Normally there’s a hundred people on the line. But with social distancing, there could only be 30 people on the line and six feet apart. So obviously, it's going to make a huge difference in manufacturing and lead times when it comes to glass."
Mears explained that homeowners who usually wait to order in April or May could receive their windows well after hurricane season.
He still suggests people order as soon as possible but to have patience.
"Find a good company that you trust and sign a contract with them. Get the windows ordered. It is out of their control as far as when they can get to them. When they get the product, I am sure they will do a great job. Don't wait until two months before hurricane season. Now is the time to try to get the orders in."
Mears said if you can't wait for the hurricane windows this year, the next best thing would be accordion shutters which his employees make in-house.
