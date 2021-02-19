Did DeSantis event violate Palm Beach County's mask mandate?

"We are aware of the event held by the Governor at our hotel today and concerns that have been raised regarding the lack of masks at the event. While we welcome the Governor and all of our guests to our hotel, we are in strong support of all federal, state and local guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we do our best to ensure the health and safety of our guests through compliance with those guidelines. Since the event ended, we have been made aware of video that appears to show a group of individuals within close proximity of one another and not wearing masks. We are disappointed in their apparent failure to comply with our mask regulations which are prominently displayed throughout the hotel. Moving forward, we will continue to do our best to monitor and enforce these guidelines as long as they remain in place."