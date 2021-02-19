Did DeSantis event violate Palm Beach County's mask mandate?

Despite a strict face covering mandate in effect, more than 100 mostly maskless people packed a Palm Beach County hotel on Friday to hear Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel in West Palm Beach, DeSantis praised his administration's efforts to vaccinate more than 1.9 million people in Florida who are 65 and older.
"Hopefully, if we can get some more vaccine over the next few weeks, we can have all the seniors done, hopefully, sometime in early, mid-March," DeSantis said.
Cheers erupted among the dozens of maskless DeSantis supporters who blatantly disregarded Palm Beach County's facial covering mandate, which has been extended for 30 days until mid-March.
Under the ordinance, facial coverings must be worn by people "obtaining any good or service or otherwise visiting or working in any business or establishment, including entering, exiting, and otherwise moving around within the establishment."
Those businesses include hotels, at which Friday's event took place.
John Jamason, a spokesman for Palm Beach County, sent this written statement to WPTV about the event:
Jamason added that Deputy County Administrator Jon Van Arnam sent the following email to county commissioners about the DeSantis event:
According to Jamason, it would be up to Palm Beach County's Code Enforcement and Compliance team to determine if the hotel will face any repercussions.
WPTV has reached out to the Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel and DeSantis' office for a comment on the event and is waiting to hear back.
A spokeswoman for Hilton Brand Communications said the hotel is an independently owned and operated property, therefore she could not speak on the hotel’s behalf.
According to the county's Code Enforcement and Compliance Team, which investigates alleged violations of the county's COVID-19 mandates, 8,204 complaints have been processed since last year, resulting in 190 written warnings, 78 notices of violation, and 26 business closures.
The Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel had not received any prior complaints before Friday, according to the latest numbers from the Code Enforcement and Compliance Team.
DeSantis also spoke about election integrity during his West Palm Beach visit on Friday, praising Florida's efficiency in executing the 2020 election.
"Florida has the most transparent and efficient election anywhere in the country," DeSantis said. "It can be done, and don't let anybody tell you it can't be done."
To further improve election security, DeSantis said he's asking the Florida Legislature to approve the following:
- No ballot harvesting, in which a political volunteer collects absentee ballots from voters and drops them off at a polling location
- No mass mailings of unsolicited ballots
- No unattended drop boxes; drop boxes must be monitored at all times by elections officials
- No money from private special interest groups to fund elections operations
"We did it right in 2020. We obviously gotta continue to look and make sure we're doing it better," DeSantis said.
