FEMA-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites to open in Florida

In just weeks, four federally-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites will open across Florida, offering critical support to the state's inoculation efforts.
Officials announced on Friday the sites will open on March 3 at Miami-Dade Community College's North Campus in Miami, as well as in Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville.
They'll operate seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Each site will administer 2,000 vaccines per day, along with two smaller mobile sites that will conduct 500 vaccinations per day in underserved areas.
The new locations are part of President Joe Biden's plan to open FEMA-operated vaccination sites across the country to bolster COVID-19 prevention efforts.
To preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Florida, click here.
