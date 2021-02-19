2 Fla. women dress up as 'grannies' to get COVID-19 vaccine

Two women in Florida dressed up as senior citizens in an effort to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a state health official said.
"We also have people faking to be old to be vaccinated," Dr. Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said during a news conference to provide an update on vaccinations in the county.
Pino said it happened Wednesday when two women "came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time."
"So I don't know how they escaped the first time, but they came (to get) vaccinated -- the bonnets, the gloves, the glasses, the whole thing," he said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has made vaccinating seniors a priority in Florida, leaving many people under 65 wondering when they'll be able to get inoculated.
According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the women were caught when their dates of birth didn't match the information they had used to register for the vaccine.
Both women, ages 44 and 34, were issued trespass warnings.
Pino said there was another incident in which a man who had the same name as his father showed up to get vaccinated. He said there have been "a few" similar attempts by those desperate individuals.
"I think it's higher than we suspect, to be honest with you," he said.
