I-95 northbound closed at Donald Ross Road in Jupiter

All lanes of Interstate 95 northbound are closed near the Donald Ross Road exit in Jupiter for police activity Friday afternoon.
Traffic cameras just after 2 p.m. show multiple police vehicles and troopers at the scene.
Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area.
Authorities have not released information on the cause for the closure.
Video recorded by a viewer shows a black SUV hooked up to a trailer and a silver car stopped at the scene.
All southbound lanes are open.
This a breaking news story and will be updated.
