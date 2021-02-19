LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives COVID-19 update to mostly maskless crowd in West Palm Beach

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting Palm Beach County on Friday to provide an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The governor is addressing a crowd of more than 100 people, a majority of whom are not wearing face coverings, at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel in West Palm Beach.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,849,744 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29,474 coronavirus-related deaths in the Sunshine State.
