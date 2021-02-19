Mask mandate challengers hope Florida Supreme Court will hear case

The fight over Palm Beach County's mask mandate could now go to the state's highest court.
The group of five residents continue to maintain that the county mask mandate is unconstitutional and infringes on privacy.
Those residents are trying to appeal a decision last month in the 4th District of Florida which upheld a judge's previous decision that rules against them.
The current mask mandate in Palm Beach County went into place in June and has been extended several times, currently running until mid-March.
County leaders say while most people are following the rules at local businesses, with spring break coming soon and the COVID-19 variants in Florida, they want everyone to continue following safety measures like wearing masks and social distancing.
Governor Ron DeSantis issued an order months ago that prohibits local governments from fining people for not wearing masks.
There's no word if or when the Florida Supreme Court will take up the case.
