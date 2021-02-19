Organizations find new ways to raise money during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on many events and fundraisers, leaving non-profit organizations looking for new ways to raise money.
"I think the issues are even bigger than the city," said Craig Glover, the executive director of Northend RISE.
The non-profit is working to keep up with a rising need for basic resources in the north-end community in West Palm Beach.
“The work at its root cause is about breaking the cycle of poverty," Glover said.
Glover said the pandemic only exacerbated the issues.
“More people needed food. We are fortunate the city and other providers provided us outlets for food, and then we had to figure out how do we get that information out in a virtual way," Glover said.
That’s where Dr. Rachel Docekal comes in. The consultant is helping non-profits pivot in the pandemic.
“What we needed to do was create a situation where people could drive through if they chose, but also a situation where residents could walk up and be served," Docekal said.
In March, Docekal helped the Hanley Foundation become the first local non-profit to successfully throw a virtual fundraising event. She said it’s important to remember one size doesn’t fit-all.
“If I can help a not for profit connect with one person in the community or one family in the community that needs help, I’ve done my job," Docekal said.
