School District of Palm Beach County preparing to vaccinate employees

For the past few weeks, the School District of Palm Beach County has been reaching out to roughly 1,500 employees who are 65 years old or older. The district asked employees if they would like assistance in securing a COVID-19 appointment.
"Approximately 250 employees in that age group indicated that they would. These employees are teachers, bus drivers, custodians, and other members who play a pivotal role in the daily operation of the school district.," Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said.
The employees who signed up will be vaccinated in a closed pod by the health department this coming Saturday.
"We must remain at full capacity for the remainder of the school year," he said.
However, this week has created a new set of challenges especially with the winter weather nationwide. County officials said they're experiencing delays in the first doses of Moderna. The county has not received info on when the next supply will arrive. 1st and 2nd doses for Pfizer have been delivered and appointments for them will continue.
Next week even more help will arrive.
"Our understanding right now is that the vaccine will come in either Monday or Tuesday and since we're still carrying forward with second doses, we think that we can schedule two weeks' worth of vaccines next week and try to get all of those taken care of," Darcy Davis with the Palm Beach County Healthcare District said.
The Palm Beach County Healthcare District is planning for a double shipment of vaccines next week which will spread throughout all of the county's sites.
Dr. Fennoy, went on to say all 179 campuses in the district have remained open since September.
