Veterinarian arrested for DUI after botching dog's surgery

Staff at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County told police that Sheehan behaved normally in the morning, but in the afternoon appeared off balance for a second as they were sedating Maisie. About 15 minutes into the surgery, the witness said, Sheehan called for an epidural to stop the bleeding from the dog she was spaying. They noticed Sheehan mildly uncoordinated, dropping tools and it seemed she was blinking very slow, slurring her words and appearing incoherent. Other staff told Sheehan to let them drive, but she was adamant about driving Maisie to the Veterinary Medical Center.