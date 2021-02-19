Walmart, Winn-Dixie vaccine appointments impacted by wintry weather

The wintry weather that hit many areas of the U.S. this week continues to impact the scheduling of COVID-19 appointments in Florida.
Officials from both Walmart and Winn-Dixie said the winter storms are delaying the delivery of vaccines and impacting appointments.
"Many of our locations will need to pause scheduling new appointments until supply is received," a statement from Walmart says.
Walmart is urging customers to visit their COVID-19 website and Sam's Club site to check availability that will continually be updated.
COVID-19 vaccines are currently not available at Walmart locations in Palm Beach County but are being given at stores in St. Lucie and Okeechobee County.
Winn-Dixie officials said customers who have an appointment already scheduled for the COVID-19 vaccine will not be impacted. The storm is only impacting Winn-Dixie pharmacies from making new appointments.
Winn-Dixie locations in Indian River County are currently the only stores in our area giving the COVID-19 shot.
Publix announced earlier this week that snow and ice that hit the nation prevented the Florida-based grocery chain from scheduling new appointments both Wednesday and Friday.
White House officials announced Friday that the winter weather across the U.S. caused a "backlog" of six million doses of vaccines this week.
