Argument between neighbors leads to fatal shooting

One person was killed and another injured after a dispute between neighbors Friday evening in Port St. Lucie, police said.
The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Marseille Street.
Upon arrival, police learned that the neighbors, two men and two women, were together drinking alcohol and playing online gambling on a back patio.
At some point in the evening, someone brought out a Glock .45 handgun, Sgt. Keith Boham said.
Later in the evening, an argument ensued, resulting in one woman being shot in the hand.
The two men struggled over the gun and one of the men was shot in the chest, Boham said. He died on the back patio as a result of his injuries.
The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Immediately after the shooting, the other man fled the house, Boham said.
Officers and K-9 units from Port St. Lucie police, along with air units from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and Martin County Sheriff's Office, searched for the man for about 90 minutes.
A Martin County Sheriff's Office helicopter crew spotted the man scaling a fence and officers nearby were able to apprehend him without incident.
After extensive interviews and consulting with the state attorney's office, no charges are being filed at this time, although the investigation remains ongoing, Boham said.
The gun has not yet been recovered.
Scripps Only Content 2021