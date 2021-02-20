Daily first-time positivity rates drop: Florida from 8.03% to 7.43, Palm Beach County from 6.15% to 6.11

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 218, compared with 163 the day before, with the total toll including nonresidents passing 30,000, as cases increased by 6,683 after 5,117 Thursday, the Florida Health Department announced Friday afternoon.
The state's deaths include an increase of 68 each of residents 85 and older and residents and staff in long-term care facilities.
Florida was among seven states to post triple-digit deaths increases Friday, one day after U.S. fatalities rose by 2,459. Cases were 69,228.
Tests reported from labs Thursday were 134,869, one day after 93,487 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was a two-week low of 5.85 percent one day after 6.39, as well as 5.62 Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, a two-week high of a 7.39 Feb. 7 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.11 percent one day after 6.15, as well as 5.43 Feb. 6, the lowest 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 9.47 four days ago and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.43 one day after 8.03, as well as 7.11 Feb. 4, the lowest since 6.01 on Oct. 28, a two-week high of 10.47 Feb. 7 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 350 days, the death toll has reached 29,692, an average of 85 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 30,214 which rose by 6 to 522
Florida's cases reached 1,856,427, including 116,685 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
On Nov. 11, cases passed 1.8 million, taking 11 days to rise more than 100,000. Florida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30, which was 12 days, and passed 1.6 million 10 days earlier. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
Florida passed 29,000 deaths of residents Tuesday, seven days after surpassing 28,000 and six previous days to go past 27,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
On Sunday they rose by 96, which was the lowest since that number on Dec. 28 and one day earlier it was 77. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5.
Last Friday's increase was 183.
The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Palm Beach County rose by 11 to 2,393 after 21 the previous day and after a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 28 to 5,270 and Broward is third at 2,310 with 13 more.
On the Treasure Coast area, St. Lucie rose by 3 to 526, Martin by 1 to 273, Indian River remained at 253 and Okeechobee at 69 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,447 (9 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,411 (14 increase), No. 6 Polk 1,101 (7 increase), No. 7 Duval 1,075 (12 increase), No. 7 Orange 1,069 (9 increase) and No. 9 Lee 864 (5 increase).
With a net increase of 56 deaths in South Florida of the 218 state total, which is 25.7 percent, there are 11,095 which is 37.6 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,127, an average of 161 and 3.9 percent, compared with 1,108 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 79 over seven days for 3.54 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.9 percent with the world at 1.9 percent.
The number of new cases were 6,652, which is different than the 6,683 increase because of an update from previous days.
Thursday's increase of 5,117 was second-smallest since three months ago. Until Monday's increase of 3,615, the last time cases were under 5,000 was 4,663 on Nov. 16. And Oct. 31's 2,331 was the previous time under 4,000.
Last Friday infections rose by 7,486.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 23.2 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,550 compared with 817 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 476 one day after 415 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 784, St. Lucie 84, Martin 41, Indian River 45 and Okeechobee `12. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 399,593 and Broward is second at 188,216, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 42,005 for an average of 6,001 at 2.3 percent. The previous week the increase was 50,549 for an average of 7,222. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 355 days ago, is 5,229 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in ninth at 28.0 with New York City No. 1 at 51.1 (separate from rest of state) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 188 Jan. 22.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 284 compared with 299 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 4,298 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 70. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 20,843,123 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's 6.15percent (day ago 6.02, two-week high 7.57 Feb. 7, two-week low 6.25 Feb. 5). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's 6.31 percent (day ago 6.61, two-week low 6.48 Feb.11, two-week high 8.25 Feb. 7).
St. Lucie: 8.13 percent (day ago 7.39, two-week high 11.38 six days ago, two-week low 7.2 Feb. 5). Martin 6.17 percent (day ago 6.03, two-week low of 4.05 Feb. 7, two-week high 7.8 Feb. 9). Indian River 6.57 percent (day ago 7.8, two-week high 8.67 seven days ago, two-week low 5.66 Feb. 10). Okeechobee 3.82 percent on 120277 negative tests (day ago 11.76 on 120 negative tests, two-week low of 1.81 on 272 negative tests three days ago, two week high of 22.22 on 49 negative tests four days ago.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.0.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,382 (26th in nation), U.S. 1,533, world 315.9. New York, which represents 9.4 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,407 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,565. Six months ago New York was 19.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 152 (1 decrease in data revision).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 9,452 (68 increase)
Infant to 4: 35,478 cases (175 increase), 505 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 110,224 cases (601 increase), 477 hospitalized at one time (no change).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,303,422 of the 1,822,644 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,746 (8 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,543,750 cases. Fatalities 4,888 (25 increase, 0.32 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 28,125 (198 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 19,365 (74 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 16,757 (57 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,137 (40 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,709 (34 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 14,011 (54 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 7,140 (40 increase), Stuart 4,781(26 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 870 (5 increase) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 77,408 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 75,734. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,982 (27 increase). Martin 682 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,393 (10 increase), Indian River 636 (1 increase), Okeechobee 365 (1 increase).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 10,320, are residents and staff of long-term care (68 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 994 (2 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 977 (5 increase).
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 493,098 Thursday (2,459 increase, three days ago 941, lowest since 898 Nov. 29, record 4,401). Four states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 13,841 (2.9 percent). Seven days ago: 3,157.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 48,344(U.S.-high 420 increase, record 764. No. 2 New York 46,593 (157 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 40,986 (172increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 23,480 (67 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 64 increase, No. 7 Illinois 63, No. 8 Ohio 82, No. 9 Georgia 173, No. 10 Michigan 23.
Also with at least 50: No. 16 Alabama 149, No. 12 Arizona 145, No. 31 Kansas 93 (two days), No. 15 North Carolina 54, No. 19 South Carolina 51. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 36. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 43 Thursday.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,376.
Cases
Total 27,896,042 Thursday (increase 69,228, three days ago 53,944, the lowest 52,107 Oct. 13, record 300,282, seven days ago 94,704. Ten states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,428,518 (6,798 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas, which has been hampered with power failures, 2,577,131 (2,937, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,564,483 (U.S.-high 8,710 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,170,902 2,219 increase, record 15,415).
Also at least 3,000: No. 9 North Carolina 3,227.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,451,512 (11,529 increase, record 17,598 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 24.0 percent of increased and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 69,915 (2..9 percent). Seven days ago: 14,160.
Cases: `110,827,857 (402,625 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 444,0757).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 244,955 (1,345 increase, record 1,554). Cases 10,081,693 (51,067 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 178,108 (1,047 increase Thursday, record 1,803). Cases 2,0122,662 (9,099 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 156,111 (97 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,963,394 (13,193 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 3,918 new deaths, 149,102 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 119,920 (533 increase, record 1,725). Cases 12,027 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 95,235 (348 increase, record 993). Cases 24,116 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 83,964 (409 increase, record 1,437). Cases 24,116 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 82,396 (470 increase, record 635). Cases 4,139,031 (13,433 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 68,118 (571 increase, record 1,244. Cases 9,041 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 667,101 (397 increase, record 996). Cases 11,435,record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 41,823 (241 increase, record 674). Cases 8,777 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 48,859 deaths (151 increase, record 839. Cases 1,911 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,576 (78 increase, record 257). Cases 3,089 increase, record 11,383.
No. 41 Japan: Deaths 7,378 (66 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,303 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 10 increase Friday.
No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,550 (6 increase Friday). Cases: 561 increase, record 1,241.
