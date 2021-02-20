Dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting

One person was killed and another injured following a dispute between neighbors in Port St. Lucie Friday evening.
The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Marseille Street.
At 7:33p.m. police responded to the home and learned that the neighbors, two men and two women, were together drinking alcohol and playing online gambling on a back patio.
At some point in the evening someone brought a Glock .45 handgun to the patio.
Later in the evening, an argument ensued, resulting in one woman being shot in the hand.
The two men struggled over the firearm and one of the men was shot in the chest. He died as a result of his injuries on the back patio.
The woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Immediately after the shooting, the other man fled the house in an unknown direction.
Officers and K-9 units from Port St. Lucie police, along with air units from St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and Martin County Sheriff's Office searched for the man for approximately 90 minutes.
A Martin County Sheriff's Office air unit spotted the man scaling a fence and officers nearby were able to apprehend him without incident.
After extensive interviews and consulting with the State Attorney's Office, police say no charges are being filed at this time. The case remains under investigation and charges are possible at a future date.
The firearm has not yet been recovered.
Police are searching the area near the house and encourage parents to have a discussion with their children about firearm safety and awareness.
If a child sees a firearm, even if they think it might be fake, they should not touch it and report it to an adult.
If you should spot the firearm, please call 911 and officers will safely remove it.
