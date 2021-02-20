Fatal shooting causes heavy delays on I-95 NB in Jupiter

One person was fatally shot Friday afternoon on Interstate 95 northbound near the Donald Ross Road exit in Jupiter, causing heavy traffic delays.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the situation started when two vehicles were involved in a minor crash just after 1:30 p.m.
Both vehicles pulled over onto the shoulder and an altercation ensued, resulting in shots fired.
One driver was fatally shot, according to FHP. The other driver involved in the shooting stayed at the scene and called 911. FHP said the driver who is dead did not fire a shot.
Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the altercation. It's unclear if the shooter fired in self-defense. He was detained at the scene for questioning.
Video recorded by a viewer shows a black SUV hooked up to a trailer and a silver car stopped at the scene.
FHP has turned the investigation over to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The names of the people involved in the incident have not been released.
Two left lanes reopened on I-95 northbound around 3 p.m. after all lanes were closed earlier.
All southbound lanes are open.
