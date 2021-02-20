FHP: Driver killed in shooting on I-95

One person was fatally shot Friday afternoon on Interstate 95 northbound near the Donald Ross Road exit in Jupiter, causing heavy traffic delays.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the situation started when two vehicles were involved in a minor crash just after 1:30 p.m.
Both vehicles pulled over onto the shoulder and an altercation ensued, resulting in shots fired.
One driver was fatally shot, according to the FHP. The other driver involved in the shooting stayed at the scene and called 911.
According to the FHP, the driver who is dead did not fire a shot.
Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the altercation. It's unclear if the shooter fired in self-defense. He was detained at the scene for questioning.
Video recorded by a viewer shows a black SUV hooked up to a trailer and a silver car stopped at the scene.
Troopers have turned the investigation over to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The names of the people involved in the incident have not been released.
No arrests have been made at this time. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
Two left lanes reopened on I-95 northbound about 3 p.m. after all lanes were closed earlier.
All southbound lanes are open.
Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
