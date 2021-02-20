Fort Pierce nurse fighting COVID-19 for second time

A Fort Pierce nurse and mother of three is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time.
Her family is pushing for a transfer to another hospital where they hope her chances of survival might improve.
Genea Bristol, 41, is an RN with Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where she is also receiving treatment.
The frontline worker first contracted COVID-19 in April.
“She was asymptomatic pretty much. No breathing issues.” said Genea’s mother, Belinda Bristol. “I was concerned because she was born with asthma. So, I was concerned as well as she was concerned."
Genea made a full recovery and returned to work, coming as a relief to her family.
In mid-January, Belinda said her daughter tested positive for a second time and was admitted to the hospital.
After receiving treatment for several weeks, Belinda said her daughter’s condition is critical.
“She’s stable but not improving,” Belinda said. “At this point, [doctors] are not giving me much hope of her improving. Basically, they’re telling me that she’s not going to survive,” Belinda said.
She said Genea has been put on an ECMO machine (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation ) which is used to support the heart and lungs when a ventilator may not be enough.
“Basically, resting her lungs and her heart in hopes her lungs can recover,” Belinda said.
Belinda said she did research on facilities with higher success rates with ECMO machines and said she was impressed by several hospitals in Florida including AdventHealth in Orlando.
She said she has been trying to get a transfer for her daughter, but hitting roadblocks, unable to get the transfer approved. She is not sure why.
She enlisted the help of attorney and former Fort Pierce City Commissioner Reggie Sessions.
“Let’s forget about all this red tape. 5, 10, 20, 25,000 dollars, whatever the cost may be, let’s do whatever we have to do,” Sessions said.
A spokesperson for Lawnwood Regional Medical Center said, “While we are unable to comment on specific patients due to privacy laws, Lawnwood Regional Medical Center is committed to providing the highest level of care to all of our patients and if a patient is clinically able to be transferred and there is an accepting facility with an accepting provider, our hospital will accommodate patient and family wishes.”
“I have every hope in the world that she’s going to be transferred. I’m not stopping,” Belinda said.
Belinda said a transfer to Orlando could cost about $8,000. The family created a GoFundMe account to raise money to help pay for the cost.
To donate, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2021