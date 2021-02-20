3 men in custody after possible fatal shooting in Riviera Beach

Three men are in custody following a possible fatal shooting in Riviera Beach early Friday evening, according to the Riviera Beach Police Department.
The shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of 16ht Street.
Police received notification through the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system about the shooting. Police said the system registered 23 rounds at that location.
Patrol units responded to the scene and located a vehicle that was involved in a car crash.
It's not clear if the three men were in the vehicle that crashed but police said they were involved in the shooting.
According to police, there is still no victim(s) at this time.
Surrounding schools were placed on temporary lockdown during the incident.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Scripps Only Content 2021