3 men in custody after Riviera Beach shooting

Three men are in custody after a shooting in Riviera Beach early Friday evening.
Riviera Beach police said the shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of 16th Street.
Police received notification through the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system about the shooting. Police said the system registered 23 rounds at that location.
Patrol units arrived at the scene and located a vehicle that was involved in a car crash.
It's not clear if the three men were in the vehicle that crashed but police said they were involved in the shooting.
According to police, there is no victim or victims.
Surrounding schools were placed on temporary lockdown during the incident.
