Palm Beach County school workers 65 and older receive COVID-19 vaccine

Employees of the School District of Palm Beach County got the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.
About 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine were distributed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in Lake Worth Beach.
The vaccine was available to teachers and staff 65 or older.
"I'm a little nervous, but I've done everything right so far," said Susan Daley, who has worked in school food services for 22 years. "We feed the kids breakfast, lunch and supper."
The 75-year-old said, because of her age and the pandemic, she works in the back of the kitchen.
Daley said she misses seeing the children at the school and her family.
"I don't go anywhere," she said. "Basically, I stayed in for five months, literally."
The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said the 500 doses are coming from the county's allocation directly from the state.
Lynda Branson, a sixth grade history teacher, said she was thankful to get an appointment for Saturday's vaccination distribution.
"I'm over 65 and still working with lots of people, and so I just wanted to get the vaccine as soon as possible," said Branson.
She said this is first step for many teachers to feel more comfortable in the classroom.
The health department said it is vaccinating teachers and staff 65 or older in keeping the governor's executive order.
A school district representative said second doses will be administered in four weeks.
