Palm Beach County School workers over 65 receive COVID-19 vaccine

Palm Beach County School District employees got the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.
Around 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine were distributed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in Lake Worth Beach.
The vaccine was available to teachers and staff over the age of 65.
“I’m a little nervous, but I’ve done everything right so far,” said Susan Daley, who has worked in school food services for 22 years. “We feed the kids breakfast, lunch and supper.”
The 75-year-old says because of her age and the pandemic she works in the back of the kitchen.
Susan says she misses seeing the children at the school and her family, “I don’t go anywhere basically, I stayed in for 5 months literally.”
The Palm Beach County Health Department says the 500 doses are coming from the county’s allocation directly from the state.
Lynda Branson, a 6th grade history teacher, says she was thankful to get an appointment for Saturday’s vaccination distribution. “I’m over 65 and still working with lots of people and so I just wanted to get the vaccine as soon as possible.” She says this is first step for many teachers to feel more comfortable in the classroom.
The health department says they are vaccinating teachers and staff over 65 to keep up with the Governor's executive order.
A spokesperson says second doses will be administered in 4 weeks.
