Man killed in fiery crash on Florida's Turnpike Sunday morning

A man was killed in a fiery crash on Florida's Turnpike early Sunday morning in Palm Beach County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, two sedans were traveling northbound near mile marker 86 at 5:40 a.m. in the center lane, when one vehicle struck the rear of another, causing both vehicles to run off the roadway and collide with the center median wall.
One of the vehicles came to final rest on its roof. After final rest, both vehicles caught on fire and were fully engulfed.
The driver of one of the vehicles was transported to Delray Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle succumbed to the injuries caused by the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The case is still pending investigation.
