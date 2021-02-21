New BBQ restaurant opens at Grandview Public Market in West Palm Beach

A new barbeque restaurant is now open in West Palm Beach.
Patrons were introduced to "That's a Rack BBQ" at Grandview Public Market in West Palm Beach on Sunday.
It's the latest addition to the now 12 vendors at the 13,000 square foot complex located in the warehouse district.
The all-day event called "Bingo, Bourbon and BBQ" took place on the market's outdoor dining space known as the loading dock.
“It's kind of the fad right now, the genre is barbecue and great tasting barbecue. And that's what Grandview is all about is to give people their first step into making peoples dreams become reality," said Joe Nuniz, General Manager of Grandview Public Market.
Grandview Public Market plans to host themed events every Sunday.
