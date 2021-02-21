State's death increase subsides to 121 from 218 day before; cases 7,280 vs. 6,683

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 121, much less than 218 the day before, as cases increased by 7,280 after 6,683 Friday, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.
The state's deaths include an increase of 68 each of residents 85 and older and residents and staff in long-term care facilities.
Florida was among four states to post triple-digit deaths increases Saturday as U.S. fatalities rose by 1,770. Cases were 71,586.
Tests reported from labs Friday were 147,888, one day after 134,737 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was a two-week low of 5.74 percent one day after 5.85, as well as 5.62 Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, a two-week high of a 7.40 Feb. 7 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.67 percent one day after 6.13, as well as 5.43 Feb. 6, the lowest 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 9.49 five days ago and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.54 one day after 7.45, as well as 7.11 Feb. 4, the lowest since 6.01 on Oct. 28, a two-week high of 10.47 Feb. 7 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,863,707, including 117,231 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
On Nov. 11, cases passed 1.8 million, taking 11 days to rise more than 100,000. Florida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30, which was 12 days, and passed 1.6 million 10 days earlier. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 351 days, the death toll has reached 29,813, an average of 85 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 30,339 which rose by 4 to 526.
Florida passed 29,000 deaths of residents Tuesday, seven days after surpassing 28,000 and six previous days to go past 27,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
On Sunday they rose by 96, which was the lowest since that number on Dec. 28 and one day earlier it was 77. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5.
Last Saturday's increase was 118.
The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Palm Beach County remained at 2,394 after 11 the previous day and after a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 10 to 5,280 and Broward is third at 2,324 with 14 more.
On the Treasure Coast area, St. Lucie rose by 1 to 527, Martin remained at 273, Indian River increased by 3 to 256 and Okeechobee was up 1 to 70 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,448 (1 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,414 (3 increase), No. 6 Polk 1,107 (6 increase), No. 7 Duval 1,077 (2 increase), No. 7 Orange 1,071 (2 increase) and No. 9 Lee 865 (1 increase).
With a net increase of 29 deaths in South Florida of the 121 state total, which is 24.0 percent, there are 11,124, which is 37.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,130, an average of 161 and 3.9 percent, compared with 1,084 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 72 over seven days for 3.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.7 percent with the world at 2.8 percent.
The number of new cases were 7,150, which is different than the 7,280 increase because of an update from previous days.
Thursday's increase of 5,117 was second-smallest since three months ago. Until Monday's increase of 3,615, the last time cases were under 5,000 was 4,663 on Nov. 16. And Oct. 31's 2,331 was the previous time under 4,000.
Last Saturday infections rose by 7,515.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 21.2 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,544 compared with 1,550 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 546 one day after 476 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 909, St. Lucie 73, Martin 42, Indian River 38 and Okeechobee `14. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 401,1373 and Broward is second at 189,125, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 42,490 for an average of 6,070 at 2.3 percent. The previous week the increase was 50,578 for an average of 7,225. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 356 days ago, is 5,235 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in ninth at 27.4 with New York City No. 1 at 51.9 (separate from rest of state, which is 31.7) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 194 Jan. 22.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 246compared with 284 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 4,213 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 85. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 20,944,479 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's two-week low of 5.84 percent (day ago 6.17, two-week high 7.57 Feb. 7). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's two-week low of 6.22 percent (day ago 6.3, two-week high 8.26 Feb. 7).
St. Lucie: two-week low of 6.15 percent (day ago 8.21, two-week high 11.38 seven days ago). Martin 5.55 percent (day ago 6.04, two-week low of 4.05 Feb. 7, two-week high 7.8 Feb. 9). Indian River two-week low of 4.85 percent (day ago 6.44, two-week high 8.7 Feb. 11). Okeechobee 8.09 percent on 159 negative tests (day ago 3.82 on 277 negative tests, two-week low of 1.81 on 272 negative tests four days ago, two week high of 22.22 on 49 negative tests five days ago.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.0.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,388 (26th in nation), U.S. 1,540, world 317.2. New York, which represents 9.4 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,412 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,571. Six months ago New York was 19.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 152 (no change).
55 and older: Fatalities 95 percent (+0.1), cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent (+0.1), cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 9,484 (32 increase)
Infant to 4: 35,822 cases (179 increase), 508 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 110,886 cases (662 increase), 478 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,303,422 of the 1,822,644 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,756 (10 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,543,750 cases. Fatalities 4,906 (24 increase, 0.32 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 28,249 (124 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 19,452 (88 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 16,828 (71 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,197 (60 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,752 (43 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 14,055 (44 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 7,169 (29 increase), Stuart 4,800(19 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 871 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 77,654 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 75,991. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,991 (9 increase). Martin 683 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,399 (6 increase), Indian River 640 (4 increase), Okeechobee 365 (1 increase).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 10,345, are residents and staff of long-term care (25 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 995 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 977 (no change).
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 497,574 Saturday (1,770 increase, five days ago 941, lowest since 898 Nov. 29, record 4,401). Fourteen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 13,273 (2.7 percent). Seven days ago: 2,159.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 48,825, U.S.-high 481 increase, record 764. No. 2 New York 46,703 (110 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 41,213 (227 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 23,570 (90 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 51 increase, No. 7 Illinois 42, No. 8 Ohio 56, No. 9 Georgia 99, No. 10 Michigan 63.
Also with at least 50: No. 22 Virginia 99, No. 15 North Carolina 76, No. 12 Arizona 59, No. 11 Massachusetts 53, No. 14 Tennessee 51. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,376.
Cases
Total 28,0075,801 Saturday (increase 71,586, five days ago 53,970, the lowest 52,107 Oct. 13, record 300,282, seven days ago 83,322. Ten states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,435,186 (6,668 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas, which has been hampered with power failures, 2,583,617 (6,586, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 Illinois 1,172,824 (1,922 increase, record 15,415). No. 5 New York 1,572,175 (U.S.-high 7,692 increase, record 19,942).
Also at least 3,000: No. 9 North Carolina 3,446.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,471,435 (8,446 increase, record 17,598 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 25.6 percent of increased and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 66,627 (2.8 percent). Seven days ago: 10,561.
Cases: `111,638,728 (372,396 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 388,014).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 246,006 (1051 increase, record 1,554). Cases 10,139,148 (57,455 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 179,797 (832 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,038,276 (7,785 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 156,212 (101 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,977,387 (13,993 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 2,644 new deaths, 129,464 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 120,365 (445 increase, record 1,725). Cases 10,406 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 95,486 (251 increase, record 993). Cases 14,931 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 84,147 (183 increase, record 1,437). Cases 22,371 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 82,876 (480 increase, record 635). Cases 4,151,984 (12,953 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 68,343 (225 increase, record 1,244. Cases 7,158 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 667,101 (no data, 397 increase Friday, record 996). Cases no data, 1,435 increase, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 42,077 (254 increase, record 674). Cases 8,510 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 48,940 deaths (81 increase, record 839. Cases 1,690 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,630 (54 increase, record 257). Cases 2,7159 increase, record 11,383.
No. 41 Japan: Deaths 7,456 (78 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,234 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 7 increase Sunday.
No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,557 (4 increase Sunday). Cases: 418 increase, record 1,241.
Scripps Only Content 2021