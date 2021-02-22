Autism Speaks Rally Day discussion

WPTV is sponsoring this year's Autism Speaks Virtual Walk being held on Sunday, March 7.
WPTV NewsChannel 5 Anchor Jay Cashmere hosted a virtual discussion Monday to raise awareness for next month's walk.
Cashmere was joined by Florida Atlantic University Alpha Xi Delta Chapter President Doris Senjec along with Marla Garchik and Lisa Harrison, co-chairs of the Autism Speaks Walk.
Participants are encouraged to walk 1.54 miles with their friends and family or get together with their team to celebrate locally while maintaining safe social distancing recommendations.
Or they can come up with a new way to raise awareness about the walk. The Autism Speaks Walk website offers such suggestions as a neighborhood car parade of your own, a community scavenger hunt, sidewalk chalk art installation, or online bingo.
You can register for the walk, donate, and find out more information at their website.
