Congresswoman Frankel hosting Zoom webinar about PPP loans

On Monday, Congresswoman Lois Frankel will host a Zoom webinar for nonprofit organizations and houses of worship to learn more about the federal resources that are available.
She'll be joined by Victoria Guerrero, District Director for the Small Business Administration (SBA) South Florida District Office.
The two will discuss the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The loans can be used to help fund payroll costs including benefits. It can also be used to pay for mortgage interest, rent, utilities, worker protection costs related to COVID-19 and other operating expenses.
Attendees will learn more about how to apply for a PPP loan and what assistance is available to them. There will be a question-and-answer portion at the end of the event.
The webinar starts at 10 a.m.
Interested houses of worship and non-profits can register for the event by sending an email to morgan.routman@mail.house.gov
Scripps Only Content 2021