Fla. mayor challenges DeSantis' plan to lower flags for Limbaugh

"By compelling Florida cities to honor the man who made a career of sowing political division through bigoted and racist statements, Gov. DeSantis is turning our flag into a decoration for his own political theater," Oakland Park Mayor Jane F. Bolin said in a statement Sunday. "I call on all mayors, commissioners and city managers in Florida and nationwide to step forward and make their voices heard. Failure to take a stand on this issue is tantamount to being complicit in politicizing and even demeaning the dignity of our flag."