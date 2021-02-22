Friends honor master mechanic found dead after Fort Pierce fire

Friends are remembering a master mechanic whose body was found inside his burned-out Fort Pierce business last week.
"He was just so good at everything he did," said Dustin McRoberts.
McRoberts felt compelled Monday to stop by Fast Frank’s Cycle Shop in Fort Pierce.
"Richard literally was a man who had angels wings on his back here on earth," McRoberts said.
Richard is Richard Benson, owner of Fast Frank’s. There was a fire last Wednesday, and police and fire investigators discovered a body inside. Friends tell us it was Benson’s.
"Richard had a heart the size of the ocean," McRoberts said.
Benson's shop was a touchstone for the motorcycle community.
"Didn’t matter who you were or what you rode. Didn’t matter if you were young or old, if you needed help, Richard would help you," McRoberts said.
Friends said Benson was an avid bicyclist and a champion dragster as well.
"He would grab life and just hold on to it," McRoberts said.
A vigil outside the shop Friday night brought a hundred people out.
The fire happened just down the street from the Fort Pierce Police Department. The department has been tight lipped so far, only saying that this is an ongoing investigation.
"His legacy will be there forever. It’s a slot that nobody can fill," said friend Dannie Moore.
Benson was a father of two and family to more.
