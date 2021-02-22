Gun found on campus at Santaluces High School

A student was caught in possession of a gun Monday at Santaluces High School in Lantana, according to the Palm Beach County School District.
Principal Tameka Robinson said school police were able to safely take the gun from the student without incident.
The student is now in custody at the County Detention Center.
Robinson said it appears this was an isolated incident. She said there are no signs that any students or staff were being threatened.
In addition to potential criminal charges, Robinson said the student will also be disciplined.
