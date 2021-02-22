I-95 overpass at Clint Moore Road to be closed for year

Major road work will start in Boca Raton next week that could impact drivers.
The Florida Department of Transportation is currently expanding the express lanes from Broward County into southern Palm Beach County.
The Clint Moore Road Bridge in Boca Raton is being rebuilt to help make room for express lanes on Interstate 95.
Starting March 8, the bridge will be closed for a year.
Eileen Hubbard lives near Clint Moore Road and uses it every day.
The road is a cut-through for people trying to avoid Yamato Road.
"People cut through to get up to the highway faster to avoid traffic," Hubbard said.
She said having it closed for a year won't be enjoyable. The only bonus will be less traffic in the area.
"We will have a better, safer bridge," Councilman Andy Thomas said.
Thomson said the city worked with FDOT to make sure the bridge was still available to emergency vehicles while being rebuilt.
"We worked with them to make sure they include safety features we want to see," Thomson said.
Starting next Monday, FDOT will start construction at the diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road.
This interchange will go through a complete overhaul to create a different traffic flow.
"Glades Road is a disaster today," Hubbard said.
She adds that her daughter attends Boca Raton High School, so she will take any improvements to help with traffic in that area.
"In the long run, it will be better," she said.
FDOT will start shifting traffic in the westbound lanes next week to start constructing more lanes.
Scripps Only Content 2021