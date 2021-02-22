Missouri parents find out that 39-year-old son who died had CTE after years of playing youth football

“Long term when you advance to the worst stage, Stage Four, you most always have dementia and you will die because you can no longer take care of yourself,” Nowinski explained. “Prior to that, we know the disease is affecting your brain but it’s not itself going to cause death. A lot of the young brains that we get are from people who’ve died from accidental deaths, people who have problems with addiction and died due to that, and there are people who die by suicide.”