'Paws in the Park' event encourages animal adoption in West Palm Beach

Tails were wagging at this year's "Paws in the Park" event Sunday in West Palm Beach.
It took place at the waterfront park in West Palm Beach and featured more than 15 vendors.
Paws in the Park provided an opportunity for local pet-related organizations and businesses to showcase their causes, products and services in a fun, animal-friendly environment.
There were Motown tunes performed by The Motowners and take-home adoption zones that included GTS Husky Rescue and Dezzy's Second Chance Animal Rescue, among others.
