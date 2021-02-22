Publix cancels COVID-19 vaccine appointment window for third time

For a third time, Publix will not open up its Covid-19 vaccine appointment system Monday morning. You will not be able to log on and making an appointment at 7 a.m. like originally planned.
Covid-19 vaccine shipments to Florida are still delayed due to the winter weather. Pharmacies have been forced to cancel appointments again after scheduled doses did not arrive over the weekend. Publix also had to cancel sign-ups last Wednesday and Friday mornings.
Walmart is in a similar situation. Many locations had to pause scheduling new appointments until the supply comes in. Walmart says if you have an appointment booked already and you have not been notified that it’s been canceled or rescheduled, then you are not affected.
Publix has not said whether or not the appointment system will go live Wednesday morning. Governor Ron Desantis recently announced Publix would be taking appointments at 7am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
When you do log onto Publix’s vaccine appointment website, you’ll notice the information provided in Spanish language as well. This addition comes after a lot of criticism from Latino advocates who say it was difficult for older adults who don’t speak English to navigate the appointment system.
To book learn more about COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Publix, click here.
