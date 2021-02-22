Son helps save father's life with CPR

Andy Taylor never thought a picture of him in the hospital would end up in the family album. It was July 2018, he and his wife Heather had just returned from exercising.
"We were going to go to the gym and workout and we come home my chest is hurting," 42-year-old Andy said.
His wife said he passed out and hit his head on the floor. He stopped breathing. she called 911.
The dispatcher said someone needed to start doing CPR on Andy. The couple's son, Caleb who was in middle school at the time, started doing CPR on his father. He had just learned how to do CPR at Loggers Run Middle School in West Boca through their medical program.
Heather said Caleb stepped right in to help his father.
"He said, 'mom I got it.' And he did it. He got down on his knees and did CPR. And from what I recall, I believe he did it for seven minutes,'" said Heather.
Heather said EMS from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station 46 arrived. Her husband was rushed to JFK Medical Center. She said because of her husband's care at the hospital, she's now in nursing school.
"I'm still young enough I can go back to school. And if I can be a Stephanie, or a Courtney, or a Jenna or so many of these nurses," said Heather.
The time her husband spent there created a bond with the staff and with nurse Stephanie Perry.
"And then even later finding out how she was such a critical part of saving his life. I'm telling you what, we still stay in contact. We are constantly texting," she added.
Stephanie said she's proud of Heather going back to school.
"We are so excited that Heather is in nursing school. We can't wait for her to come hopefully work with us someday," said Stephanie.
The family is thankful for their son's bravery and for the medical staff.
For information about CPR and to find a CPR class near you, visit the American Heart Association website.
