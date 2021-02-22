St. Lucie County Fair starts Friday with COVID-19 protocols

The St. Lucie County Fair kicks off Friday with a variety of family fun-events scheduled.
The fair runs through March 7 and will have procedures in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Among those include hand sanitation and handwashing stations at multiple locations around the fairgrounds.
Fairgoers, employees, volunteers and vendors will be required to wear face coverings at all times when they are not eating or drinking.
Organizers will monitor guests to enforce social distancing and seating has been reconfigured to adhere to these protocols.
Click here for the full COVID-19 plan for the fair.
All advanced tickets are available for a reduced rate online at the fair website.
The fairgrounds are located at 15601 West Midway Road near Fort Pierce.
