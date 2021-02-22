Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 93, the fewest since 77 on Dec. 27 and compared with 121 the day before as cases increased by 5,065, the second lowest since Nov. 16 after 7,280 Saturday, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday afternoon.
Palm Beach County deaths didn't increase for the second day in a row with the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County also remaining unchanged in one day.
Florida was among four states to post triple-digit deaths increases Sunday as U.S. fatalities rose by 1,231. Cases were 56,871.
Tests reported from labs Saturday were 93,451, one day after 147,666 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate 6.32 percent, one day after a two-week low of 5.73, as well as 5.62 Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, a two-week high of a 7.40 Feb. 7 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.85 percent one day after 5.68, as well as 5.43 Feb. 6, the lowest 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 9.49 six days ago and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.42 one day after a two-week low of 7.55, a two-week high of 10.47 Feb. 7 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,868,772, including 117,559 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
On Nov. 11, cases passed 1.8 million, taking 11 days to rise more than 100,000. Florida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30, which was 12 days, and passed 1.6 million 10 days earlier. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 352 days, the death toll has reached 29,906, an average of 85 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 30,434 which rose by 2 to 528.
Florida passed 29,000 deaths of residents Tuesday, seven days after surpassing 28,000 and six previous days to go past 27,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
One Sunday ago, deaths rose by 96, which was the lowest since that number on Dec. 28 and one day earlier it was 77. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5.
On Friday, they rose by 218.
The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Palm Beach County remained at 2,394 again and after a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 10 to 5,290 and Broward is third at 2,340 with 16 more.
Remaining the sames were St. Lucie at 527, Martin at 273, Indian River at 256 and Okeechobee at 70 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
Among counties elsewhere, No. 7 Duval was the only one in the top 9 to increase, by 14 to 1,091. No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,44, No. 5 Pinellas 1,414, No. 6 Polk 1,107, No. 8 Orange 1,071 and No. 9 Lee 865.
With a net increase of 26 deaths in South Florida of the 93 state total, which is 28.0 percent, there are 11,150, which is 37.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,127, an average of 161 and 3.9 percent, compared with 1,083 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 72 over seven days for 3.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.7 percent with the world at 2.7 percent.
The number of new cases were 4,980, which is different than the 5,065 increase because of an update from previous days.
Thursday's increase of 5,117 at the time was second-smallest since three months ago. Monday's increase of 3,615 was the last time cases were under 5,000, which was 4,663 on Nov. 16. And Oct. 31's 2,331 was the previous time under 4,000.
Last Sunday infections rose by 5,436.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 22.3 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,128 compared with 1,554 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with328 one day after 546 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 708, St. Lucie 79, Martin 22, Indian River 57 and Okeechobee `9. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 402,265 and Broward is second at 189,833, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 41,394 for an average of 5,913 at 2.3 percent. The previous week the increase was 49,390 for an average of 7,056. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 357days ago, is 5,235 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 10th at 27.2 with New York City No. 1 at 50.3 (separate from rest of state, which is 30.9) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 201 Jan. 22.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 104 compared with 264 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 4,159 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 54. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 21,059,797 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade: 6.32 percent (day ago two-week low 5.78, two-week high 7.57 Feb. 7). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 7.44 percent (day ago two-week low 6.29,, two-week high 8.27 Feb. 7).
St. Lucie: 10.09 percent (day ago two-week low 6.16, two-week high 11.38 Feb. 12). Martin: 4.84 percent (day ago 5.29, two-week low of 4.05 Feb. 7, two-week high 7.8 Feb. 9). Indian River: two-week high of 9.66 percent (day ago two-week low 4.86, two-week high 8.7 Feb. 11). Okeechobee: 5.81 percent on 146 negative tests (day ago 8.09 on 159 negative tests, two-week low of 1.81 on 272 negative tests five days ago, two week high of 22.22 on 49 negative tests six days ago.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.0.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,392 (26th in nation), U.S. 1,538, world 317.9. New York, which represents 9.4 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,417 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,573. Six months ago New York was 19.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 152 (no change).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent (-0.1), cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 63 percent (+0.1), cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 9,,50824 increase)
Infant to 4: 35,957 cases (135 increase), 509 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 111,341 cases (455 increase), 478 hospitalized at one time (no change).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,312,242 of the 1,834,708 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,763 (7 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,554,162cases. Fatalities 4,925 (9 increase, 0.32 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 28,326 (77 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 19,491 (39 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 16,878 (50 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,225 (28 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,774 (22 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 14,116 (61 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 7,187 (18 increase), Stuart 4,810 (10 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 873 (2 increase) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 77,758 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 76,109. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 6,005 (15 increase). Martin 683 (no change), St. Lucie 1,412 (13 increase), Indian River 640 (no change), Okeechobee 365 (no change).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 10,365, are residents and staff of long-term care (20 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 995 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 977 (no change).
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 498,879 Sunday (1,231 increase, six days ago 941, lowest since 898 Nov. 29, record 4,401). Seven states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 13088 (2.7 percent). Seven days ago: 1,096.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 59,105, U.S.-high 280 increase, record 764. No. 2 New York 46,812 (109 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 41,343 (130 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 23,597 (27 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 25 increase, No. 7 Illinois 35, No. 8 Ohio 67, No. 9 Georgia 8, No. 10 Michigan no data.
Also with at least 50: No. 22 Virginia 134, No. 19 South Carolina 56. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,376.
Cases
Total 28,133,627 Sunday (increase 56,871, five days ago 53,977, the lowest 52,107 Oct. 13, record 300,282, seven days ago 64,956. Six states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,451,946 (U.S.-high 6,760 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas, which has been hampered with power failures, 2,588,101 (4,484, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,578,785 (U.S.-high 6,610 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,174,409 (1,584 increase, record 15,415).
Also at least 3,000: None.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,477,790 (6,293 increase, lowest since 6,233 Nov. 8, record 17,598 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 19.8 percent of increased and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 65,725 (2.7 percent). Seven days ago: 7,257.
Cases: `111,953,292 (312,711 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 304,801).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 246,560 (554 increase, record 1,554). Cases 10,168,174 (29,026 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 180,107 (310 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,041,380 (3,104 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 156,302 (90 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,991,651 (14,264 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 1,824 new deaths, 111,425 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 120,580 (215 increase, record 1,725). Cases 9,834 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 95,718 (159 increase, record 993). Cases 13,452 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 84,306 (183 increase, record 1,437). Cases 22,046 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 83,293 (417 increase, record 635). Cases 4,164,726 (12,742 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 68,443 (100 increase, record 1,244. Cases 6,098 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 667,101 (no data, 397 increase Friday, record 996). Cases no data, 1,435 increase, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 42,171 (94increase, record 674). Cases 7,038 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 49,053 deaths (113 increase, record 839. Cases 1,429 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,674 (44 increase, record 257). Cases 2,351 increase, record 11,383.
No. 41 Japan: Deaths 7,456 (78 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,234 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 11 increase Monday.
No. 81 South Korea: Deaths 1,562 (5 increase Monday). Cases: 332 increase, record 1,241.
