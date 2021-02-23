Commissioner to Department of Health: 'Let's not repeat mistakes' in vaccine rollout

In a letter to the state-run Palm Beach County health department, County Commissioner Gregg Weiss said the initial vaccine sign-up plan was too complicated for those 65 and older and was not inclusive of senior citizens who do not have internet access or those who speak little or no English.
Read the letter below:
Weiss also said the Department of Health needs to do a better job transferring data to the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, the agency that took over managing the long waiting list of seniors wanting shots.
Contact 5 told you last week that the Health Care District received a waitlist of 60,000 and District Director Darcy Davis said the list only had e-mails. Davis said the list did not have people's names, phone numbers, or dates of birth, making it difficult for many to reach. That's why Commissioner Weiss sent a letter to Department of Health Director Dr. Alina Alonso saying, "We have to do better."
“We want to get reassurance from the folks in charge of this that this won’t happen again, and that we’re prepared,” said Weiss, who says the system of distributing shots needs to get better as the vaccine becomes available to more people, and new waiting lists will need to be created.
A Department of Health spokesman emailed Contact 5 this Monday afternoon writing, “We will look at this and get back to you as soon as we have more information.”
Scripps Only Content 2021