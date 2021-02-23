DeSantis to hold news conference at Hialeah pharmacy

Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a stop in South Florida, where he could announce an expansion to the state's COVID-19 vaccine plan.
The governor is holding a news conference Tuesday morning at a Navarro Discount Pharmacy in Hialeah.
NBC affiliate WTVJ, citing sources, is reporting that DeSantis may soon act to get shots into the arms of law enforcement.
DeSantis could also address the recent flag controversy after several South Florida leaders and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are pushing back on the governor's intent to lower flags to half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh.
