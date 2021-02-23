Elderly Stuart man becomes citizen after years-long wait

A Treasure Coast man is proving it’s never too late to chase a dream.
At 88-years-old, Felix Taborda became a U.S. Citizen in a private swearing-in ceremony Monday, after years of wanting to officially, and proudly, call himself an American.
“Thank you for your patience,” an immigration official told Felix before having him repeat the oath of allegiance to become a U.S citizen in the comfort of Taborda’s home.
Felix and his wife, Laura, waited for 8-years to become citizens, fleeing from Venezuela in 2013 at the urging of their children in the U.S. because of the political climate.
“Our country is very, very hard to live in the condition the government has right now,” Laura said.
They were both well educated in Venezuela. Laura obtained a master’s degree. Felix has his Ph.D. and was a professor at the University of Zulia in Venezuela.
“It’s very hard in our country right now. The salary is $6 per month,” Laura said.
The United States better represented their values.
“I like the most- democracy, freedom and to vote,” said Felix. “And I don’t like communism.”
Felix is being cared for at home by Treasure Coast Hospice, battling stage 4 colon cancer.
In caring for Felix, Treasure Coast Hospice Social Worker Kelley Thompson learned of his wish to become a citizen.
She helped write letters, make calls, and submit documents to immigration officials to help Felix get permission to take his citizenship test at his home. After passing with 'flying colors’ last week, according to hospice, the swearing-in ceremony was arranged at his home.
“Now you are a citizen. At 88 years old,” Laura laughed. She became a citizen in 2020.
For Felix, it gives him comfort that he will spend the rest of his years with family.
“No more worries about Visas, and immigration and deportation. We’re all together,” Felix said.
