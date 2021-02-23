Fishing and diving struggling to co-exist at Blue Heron Bridge

Since John McCormack moved to Riviera Beach, he's fished off the Blue Heron Bridge.
"It's a bit of a nice vibe, nice atmosphere, lots of people come here it's pretty relaxed," he said.
He recently heard there is an effort to ban fishing on the bridge for the protection of divers.
"I see no reason why they can't happen at the same time. Maybe they want to set some rules up or something," he said.
Recently the Florida Department of Transportation put up signs along the bridge banning fishing. But according to Councilwoman Julia Botel, they didn't inform the City of Riviera Beach.
"I understand that the diving community wanted to have some safety, that's fine. We can have a co-existence between the diving community and the fishing community but don't put a sign that says no fishing without consulting the city," she said.
Botel said she quickly contacted FDOT and they agreed to take down the signs.
Divers come to this area because it is considered one of the best in the country because of the marine life.
Chuck Dodd is a diver. He said the diving community was overjoyed by the news. He said recently he was nearly hooked by someone fishing on the bridge.
"As soon as it dropped, he set the hook and I don't know why because I saw the hook sitting on the ground, he set the hook and jerking back up and that was a foot away from me," he said.
FDOT said the signs were installed in error by their contractor and are being removed.
"While I don't like that the signs are gone, I understand why," Dodd said.
Councilwoman Botel said her next step is to sit down with FDOT about a solution to the problem.
