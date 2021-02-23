Florida's coronavirus residents' deaths pass 30,000 with rise of 156; cases' increase 4,151 vs. day before

Florida's coronavirus residents' deaths passed 30,000, including an increase of 156 one day after 93, as cases roses by 4,151, only the second time since mid-November they were under 5,000 low than 5,065 Sunday, the Florida Health Department announced Monday afternoon.
Palm Beach County deaths rose by 18 after two days of no increases with fatalities in long-term living facilities hitting 1,000.
After there no increases in the Treasure Coast area on Sunday, they rose by 1 each in St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties.
Florida was among four states to post triple-digit deaths increases Monday as U.S. fatalities rose by 1,339 to pass 500,000, which was 37 days after passing 300,000 and 36 days to go another 100,000 from 200. Cases were 54,597.
Tests reported from labs Sunday were 72,226, one day after 93,238 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate 6.82 percent, one day after 6.3, a two-week low of 5.74 two days ago, as well as 5.62 Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, a two-week high of a 7.01 Feb. 8 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.7 percent one day after 5.84, as well as 5.43 Feb. 6, the lowest 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 9.5 seven days ago and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was a two-week high of 9.58 one day after 8.444 and a two-week low of 7.44 three days ago and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,872,923, including 117,842 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
On Nov. 11, cases passed 1.8 million, taking 11 days to rise more than 100,000. Florida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30, which was 12 days, and passed 1.6 million 10 days earlier. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 353 days, the death toll has reached 30,065, an average of 85 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 30,595 which rose by 2 to 530.
Florida passed 29,000 deaths of residents Tuesday, seven days after surpassing 28,000 and six previous days to go past 27,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Sunday's increase of 93 was the fewest since 77 on Dec. 27.
One Sunday ago, deaths rose by 96, which was the lowest since that number on Dec. 28. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5.
Last Monday, they rose by 155.
The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Palm Beach County rose to 2,412 after a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 24 to 5,314 and Broward is third at 2,349 with 9 more.
St. Lucie rose by 1 to 528, Martin remained at 273, Indian River stayed at 256 and Okeechobee went up 1 to 71 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 7 Duval was the only one in the top 9 to increase, by 14 to 1,091.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,455 (7 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,429 (15 increase, No. 6 Polk 1,108 (1 increase), No. 7 Duval 1,109 (18), No. 8 Orange 1,072 (1 increase) and No. 9 Lee 865 (no change).
With a net increase of 53 deaths in South Florida of the 93 state total, which is 34.0 percent, there are 11,203, which is 37.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,131, an average of 16q and 3.9 percent, compared with 1,118 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 63 over seven days for 2.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.8 percent with the world at 2.7 percent.
The number of new cases were 4,113, which is different than the 4,151increase because of an update from previous days.
Thursday's increase of 5,117 at the time was second-smallest since three months ago. Monday's increase of 3,615 was the last time cases were under 5,000. And Oct. 31's 2,331 was the previous time under 4,000.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 24.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 994 compared with 1,128 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 283 one day after 328 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 531, St. Lucie 56, Martin 20, Indian River 14 and Okeechobee `5. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 403,259 and Broward is second at 190,364, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 41,935 for an average of 5,991 at 2.3 percent. The previous week the increase was 47,268 for an average of 6,752. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 358 days ago, is 5,220 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in eighth at 27.2 with New York City No. 1 at 49.6 (separate from rest of state, which is 30.9) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 175 Jan. 26.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 146 compared with 104 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 4,175 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 15. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 21,132,651 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade: two-week high 7.19 percent (day ago 6.31, two-week low 5.8`1 two days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 7.36 percent (day ago two-week high 7.42, two-week low 6.18 two days ago).
St. Lucie: 9.06 percent (day ago 10.41, two-week low 6.16 two days ago, two-week high 11.38 Feb. 12). Martin: 6.55 percent (day ago 4.65, two-week low 4.12 Feb. 10, two-week high 7.8 Feb. 9). Indian River: 5.1 percent (day ago two-week high of 9.68, two-week low 4.87 two days ago). Okeechobee: 9.8 percent on 46 negative tests (day ago 5.81 on 146 negative tests, two-week low of 1.81 on 272 negative tests six days ago, two week high of 22.22 on 49 negative tests seven days ago.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.0.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,400 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,549, world 318.8. New York, which represents 9.4 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,423 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,575. Six months ago New York was 19.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 152 (no change).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent (-0.1), cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 63 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 9,508 (44 increase)
Infant to 4: 36,050 cases (93 increase), 510 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 111,741 cases (400 increase), 478 hospitalized at one time (no change).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,315,257 of the 1,838,745 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,771 (8 increase, 0.13 percent. From infant to 64: 1,557,701 cases. Fatalities 4,955 (30 increase, 0.32 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 28,381 (55 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 19,534 (43 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 16,919 (41 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,258 (33 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,794 (20 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,155 (39 increase) followed Fort Pierce 7,204 (17 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,242 (9 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 875 (2 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 4,819 (9 increase).
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 77,904 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 76,219. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 6,019 (14 increase). Martin 687 (4 increase), St. Lucie 1,421 (9 increase), Indian River 640 (1 increase), Okeechobee 365 (no change).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 10,397 are residents and staff of long-term care (32 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,000 (5 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 978 (1 increase).
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 500,236 Monday (1,339 increase, seven days ago 954, lowest since 898 Nov. 29, record 4,401). Eight states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 13,491 (2.8 percent).
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 49,338 U.S.-high 233 increase, record 764. No. 2 New York 47,924 (112 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 41,407 (64 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 23,614 (17 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 17 increase, No. 7 Illinois 34, No. 8 Ohio 58, No. 9 Georgia 56, No. 10 Michigan 3.
Also with at least 50: No. 22 Virginia 155 (record), No. 35 Rhode Island 90 (record, three days, data adjustment for several months). Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 26, No. 12 Arizona 0. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 35 (three days).
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,263. Rhode Island had been behind Florida but in a data adjustment is now at 2,466
Cases
Total 28,188,296 Monday (increase 54,587, seven days ago 53,977, the lowest 52,107 Oct. 13, record 300,282. Seven states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,446,611 (4,665 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas, which has been hampered with power failures, 2,594,466 (U.S.-high 6,365, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,584,931 (6,146 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,175,655 (1,246 increase, record 15,415).
Also at least 3,000: None.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,484,826 (6,522, day ago 6,515 increase, lowest since 6,293 Nov. 8, record 17,598 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 21.1 percent of increased and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 65,936 (2.7 percent). Seven days ago: 7,257.
Cases: `112,255,375 (286,116 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 269,325).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 247,276 (716 increase, record 1,554). Cases 10,197,531 (29,357 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 180,536 (429 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,043,632 (2,252 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 156,385 (83 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,005,850 (14,199 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 2,317 new deaths, 90,387 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 120,757 (178 increase, record 1,725). Cases 10,641 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 95,992 (274 increase, record 993). Cases 9,630 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 84,613 (333 increase, record 1,437). Cases 4,646 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 83,630 (337 increase, record 635). Cases 4,177,330 (12,604 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 68,772 (329 increase, record 1,244. Cases 4,916 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 67,636 (179 increase, no data Saturday, Sunday, record 996). Cases 8,231 increase, no data Saturday, Sunday, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 42,188 (17 increase, record 674). Cases 3,890 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 49,150 deaths (97 increase, record 839. Cases 792 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,723 (49 increase, record 257). Cases 3,865 increase, record 11,383.
No. 41 Japan: Deaths 7,562 (56 increase, record 120). Cases: 740 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 10 increase Tuesday.
No. 81 South Korea: Deaths 1,573 (11 increase Tuesday). Cases: 357 increase, record 1,241.
