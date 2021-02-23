Jupiter issues a proclamation recognizing Tuesday as World Spay Day

Tuesday is World Spay Day and animal welfare groups across South Florida are teaming up to shine a light on the importance of spaying and neutering pets.
This year marks the 26th anniversary of World Spay Day ,which originated with the Doris Day Animal League in 1995 and became a program of the Humane Society of the United States when the two organizations merged in 2006.
For the first time, Furry Friends Adoption Clinic has joined forces with Miami Dade and Broward County’s Animal Care and Control agencies to launch a new initiative to highlight the wide variety of benefits that come with spaying and neutering which include reducing overpopulation.
President of Furry Friends Animal Clinic Pat Deshong said in some cases, one mother dog and her offspring can produce 67 puppies in only six years. Cats are known to have even rates.
“We are proud of the leadership from all of these organizations who wanted to shine a spotlight on this day and what a simple act like spaying can do to help our animals” said Deshong. “Additionally, we are grateful that our facility is located in a town like Jupiter where they take this day so seriously.”
Deshong also said said spaying and neutering can help prevent certain medical conditions.
“There are health issues that can happen as they get older so we encourage everyone beyond controlling the population ms so we don’t have euthanasia of unwanted pets in shelters but for the health of the animals as well,” Deshong added.
To help spread awareness, the town of Jupiter issued a proclamation recognizing Tuesday as World Spay Day.
Furry Friends also celebrated the anniversary by providing discounted services to 50 first responders and veterans with the help of donations from The Searcy Law Firm.
