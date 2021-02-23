Learning CPR during the COVID-19 pandemic

Learning how to perform CPR is usually in person, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some things have changed.
"I know that covid is front and center in everyone's minds right now as it should be, but emergencies still happen," said Jennifer Durrant, the Executive Director for the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter of The American Red Cross.
Durrant says they are still training people, whether it's just to know how to perform CPR or an employment requirement.
Due to the pandemic, The Red Cross has smaller classes at its West Palm Beach location.
"We practice all of the CDC protocols," Durrant said. "If they are not feeling well, we tell them to cancel and reschedule. Everyone must be masked during the whole time. the mannequins, instead of sharing everyone gets their own mannequin."
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue continues its CPR training as well, virtually. Jeff Heinz is the safety specialist there. He does the trainings.
"The second Thursday of every month from 6pm to 8pm and the third Saturday of each month from 10am til noon," Heinz said. "If somebody was interested in getting certified for CPR, then you would need to contact an agency like The American Heart Association or The American Red Cross. There's a fee associated with that."
But with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the educational classes are free.
"What we offer is the hands only CPR which has been a big push nationwide over the past few years. Through science and through medicine it shows it's effective to retain enough oxygen to supply our brain," Heinz said.
For more information about Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's virtual CPR classes, click here.
For information about CPR classes at the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter of The American Red Cross, click here.
For information about the Palm Beach County American Heart Association's CPR classes, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2021