LIVE: News conference on Tiger Woods vehicle crash

LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Tiger Woods crash. Watch below:
Tiger Woods has been injured in a rollover crash that required him to be cut out of the vehicle.
The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles.
An aerial view shows the SUV resting on its side.
According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Woods was the lone occupant in the vehicle.
The "Jaws of Life" were used to remove him from the wreckage.
"Because of the situation and the way that you found the vehicle, he wasn't able to open the door and come out," Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez told the Los Angeles Times. "We extricated him. We helped assist him out of the vehicle."
Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by ambulance.
His agent, Mark Steinberg, told ESPN that Woods has "suffered multiple leg injuries."
The crash came a day after former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade posted Instagram pictures and video of him golfing with Woods.
Woods, who owns a home on Jupiter Island, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in Jupiter in 2017, saying prescription drugs contributed to the incident. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and entered a first-time offender program.
The former No. 1 golfer in the world was also injured in a crash in Orlando in 2009, when his wife used a golf club to smash out the back window to help get him out.
Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
The PGA Tour released a statement saying Woods "is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."
Former President Donald Trump, who was permanently removed from Twitter last month, shared a statement through his spokesman, wishing Woods well and calling him "a true champion."
Trump is an avid golfer who has hosted Woods throughout the years at Trump's golf resorts in Palm Beach County.
Legendary golfer and North Palm Beach resident Jack Nicklaus also offered his "heartfelt support and prayers" for Woods.
Scripps Only Content 2021