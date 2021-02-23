Missing Child Alert issued for Miami-Dade County boy

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Miami-Dade County boy who vanished on Monday.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Juan Velasquez was last seen in the 15500 block of Southwest 147th Court in Miami.
Velasquez may be traveling in a white 2015 Dodge Journey with Florida license plate HJCH61.
The teen is 5'4" and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know where Velasquez is, call 911 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477.
